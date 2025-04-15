Rohan Khanna Proposes Palak Purswani For Marriage, Checkout Their Dreamy Moment

TV actress Palak Purswani is on the seventh cloud right now, and why not? Her boyfriend Rohan Khanna bent down on his knees, proposing to her for marriage. This is no less than a surprise for her fans as well as her. The actress shared a glimpse of this special moment with her fans on social media with a long caption expressing her feelings.

The video begins with Rohan bringing Palak out in the snowy weather keeping his hands on her eyes. Soon he opens her eyes and surprises her proposing her for marriage with ‘Marry Me’ decorated in front of her. Rohan took Palak near the romantic meal arranged in the dreamy white backdrop with sparkling lightings.

Rohan expressed his feelings reading the letter he wrote and bends down proposing her with a ring. Palak quickly accepted and hugged Rohan followed by a passionate lip kiss. The couple enjoyed the meal in the romantic setting and further explored the breathtaking place nearby.

However, in the long caption, Palak penned down her emotions and narrated her love story, “The universe didn’t just align the stars… it straight-up wrote a love story.

Real, raw, organic—and oh, so us.

Since I was a little girl, I dreamed of a love story like the ones in the movies—then laughed at myself for believing in fairytales.

But deep down, I never stopped whispering to the universe: bring me my person… show me how good love can really get. And then, there was you.”

Further Palak revealed that she met Rohan casually and that what makes her relationship with him special, “No dating apps, no filters—just two souls crossing paths the most organic, unexpected, magical way.

Seven months in, and it still feels like I’ve known you for lifetimes. Like you were written into my story from the very beginning.

You’ve shown me the kind of love I used to write about in my journal for years… and now I get to live it.

Genie—there’s a reason I call you that. You make magic happen. And now, you’ve made me yours

Off the market, officially and forever Our love story begins now… and I cannot wait for forever with you

I love you. Truly, deeply, magically.”

Palak Purswani is a well-known actress who has worked in shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, Badii Devrani, and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania.