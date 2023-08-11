ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani roped in for web show Fuh Se Fantasy 2

Palak Purswani will now be seen in the sequel of the popular romantic web show ‘Fuh se Fantasy.’ The first season premiered on Voot in 2019, and now Palak will be seen playing a major role in season 2.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Aug,2023 14:55:19
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani roped in for web show Fuh Se Fantasy 2 842174

Palak Purswani garnered an immense fan following after becoming a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, and no doubt she entered the house with the dark past of her partner cheating, who betrayed and ghosted her and left her in between the chaos and vanished away. But the way she handled everything with maturity and a calm mind while being in the show is still appreciated, and what mostly got disclosed was her soft side, as she didn’t react aggressively in the show and was seen as very stable and understanding.

Palak is not only known for her real character in the BB house but has done so many shows, which gave her an immense fan following. She has been a part of many popular daily soap shows. She perfectly cut an arc with her acting skills for her negative character Anita in the web show Roohaniyat. She will now be seen in the sequel of the popular romantic web show ‘Fuh se Fantasy.’ The first season premiered on Voot in 2019, and now Palak will be seen playing a major role in season 2.

The character Palak will portray in this web show is something new and worth watching as this is a romantic web series showcasing the delight in modern relationships. Palak’s fans couldn’t be more thrilled to see Palak again appear on the web show. The diva will again captivate the audience with her allure and give them another chance to watch this season with hearts to witness their favorite actress with her gorgeous stances.

We reached out to the actress but did not get a revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

