“I fainted after shooting for 18 to 20 hrs every day” – Nikkita Ghag

Having made a splash, Nikkita Ghag has made an impact on the audiences with her projects. From roles in series like “Bekaboo 3” and “Fuh Se Fantasy” to her productions “Anandi” on Disney Plus Hotstar and “Pyar Ka Bazaar” on Altt, Nikkita is making her way into the entertainment industry gradually. Now, she gears up for Altt’s “Nashila Husn”. Nikkita shares her attraction to the script and shooting for 18 to 20 hrs every day.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, she opened up what attracted her to the script of “Nashila Husn.” “When I read the script, I accepted it because I saw the opportunity to portray various shades of my character. The role offers numerous layers, allowing me to showcase my versatility as an artist. That’s why I decided to accept the script,” she said.

When reflecting on any memorable or challenging moments encountered while filming “Nashila Husn,” she mentions, “There were many positives about the project. The team was exceptionally talented, and the producer, Mr. Sachin Mohite, stands out as a gem of a person. The overall treatment of the project was excellent, and the director and the team were all very good. However, the schedule was extremely tight. We were shooting for 18-20 hours every day, which ultimately took a toll on my health. I even fainted on set and fell sick multiple times. Despite these challenges, I still believe it was worth it because I genuinely liked the script.”

Expressing her hopes for what audiences will take away from “Nashila Husn” and what sets it apart from other projects she’s worked on, she elaborates, “In contrast to my previous roles, which typically featured characters that were either entirely positive or completely negative, this project offered a refreshing change. My character in ‘Nashila Husn’ embodies a multifaceted persona, allowing me to explore various shades, including both positive and negative traits, as well as a hint of suspicion. The inclusion of action scenes presented a new challenge for me, marking my first foray into such sequences. Despite the challenges, I found the experience immensely rewarding. It provided me with an opportunity to learn and grow as an artist, making it a worthwhile endeavor.”