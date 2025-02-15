Ex-lovers, Palak Purswani & Avinash Sachdev’s contrasting Valentine’s Day posts grab attention

Actor Palak Purswani marked Valentine’s Day by sharing a series of pictures with her partner, though she did not reveal his face. In the images, she is seen holding his hand while he seemingly takes the photos. Along with the post, she wrote, “Our love story is my favourite. (No nazar please).”

While Palak’s post reflected her personal life moving forward, her former boyfriend, actor Avinash Sachdev, also shared an update on the same day. He posted about getting a new haircut, but it was his caption that caught attention. He wrote, “Valentines ho ya Balentines. Khush raho yaar,” suggesting a lighthearted take on the day.

The posts sparked discussions among their followers, with many noticing the different directions their lives have taken. Palak appears to be in a happy relationship, while Avinash seems to be embracing singlehood. Fans were quick to react, interpreting their posts in different ways, though there was no direct indication of them addressing each other.

Palak and Avinash, who were once in a relationship, have moved on in their own ways. While Palak is sharing glimpses of her love life, Avinash’s post reflected a more casual, independent approach.

Both actors continue to focus on their respective journeys, with their social media updates giving a small glimpse into where they are in life now.