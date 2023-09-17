Television | Celebrities

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants reunite at the success party of the show. Pooja Bhatt shares her candid moments with Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, and Bebika Dhurve. Checkout photos

The most controversial web show, Bigg Boss OTT season 2, was a massive hit, with Elvish Yadav emerging as a winner and Abhishek Malhan as the first runner-up. Elvish apparently garnered the highest votes in the season of Bigg Boss so far. However, to celebrate the show’s success, the makers threw a fun-filled lavish party for all the contestants on Saturday.

Pooja Bhatt Reunites With Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

Taking to Instagram handle, Pooja Bhatt shared photos from the success bash. In the photos, the veteran actress got candid with the show’s contestants. She posed with Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, and Bebika Dhurve. The squad of four showcased their quirk self in the candid moments. ‘Love, trust and madness,” Pooja Bhatt captioned the photos.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant’s Style

In the photos, Avinash Sachdev aces her charm in an ivory pantsuit with matching sneakers. Pooja Bhatt looks electric in the hot red gown with minimalistic makeup. Falaq Naazz made hearts flutter with the beautiful smile on her face, wearing a sparkling creamy mini dress with bold makeup. Lastly, Bebika Dhurve increases the glamour in a maroon glitter gown.

Other than Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, and Bebika Dhurve, the success bash was attended by Akansha Puri with bestie Palak, the winner Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia. Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani skipped the success bash.

