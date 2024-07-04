Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey opens up his tough break-up with actress Pooja Bhatt back then; calls it ‘biggest scandal’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to be a central talking point for several reasons, and one of them has been some big revelations coming in from a few contestants. On that more, actor Ranvir Shorey recently went on to make some candid revelations that caught people’s attention.

While having a heart-to-heart conversation with a fellow contestant, he recalled the time in 2002, when he was in Ladakh shooting for Lakshya, and he received a call where he was informed about his mother’s ill health. But because the shoot was important, he couldn’t go.

During the same conversation, he also went on to open up on the ‘biggest scandal’ of his life where his break-up with actress Pooja Bhatt caused a huge stir. He mentioned that he was unable to cope, so his brother had asked him to come to the US with him for a while. He added that he had pursued a six-month acting course in the US and had borrowed money from his brother. After returning from the US, he started shooting for The Great Indian Comedy Show in 2005. At that time, he noted that two of his long-shelved films had been greenlit for release and had hit theatres back-to-back within a week, and his work had been loved by audiences. After those films, he finally felt that his life was steady as an actor and that he had arrived.

For the uninitiated, Shorey and Bhatt had an ugly breakup, where Shorey went on to marry actor and filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010 before separating in 2015. They share the joint custody of their son, Haroon, who was born in 2011.