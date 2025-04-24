Rahul Bhatt Faces Immense Backlash Over Comments on Pooja & Alia Bhatt

Rahul Bhatt, brother to actors Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, has found himself in the spotlight after a recent interview clip went viral on social media. In the video, Rahul drew direct comparisons between his sisters, leading to widespread criticism from viewers who found his comments inappropriate.

In the interview with Hindi Rush, Rahul said, “In my opinion, she (Alia) is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is. Not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai (not as good)’.” The statement immediately sparked conversations online, with many questioning his choice of words.

He continued to praise Pooja Bhatt by saying, “Amongst the siblings, the most talented and the most moralistic is Pooja.” Rahul also reflected on Pooja’s acting career, recalling a time when she had a strong presence in the industry, saying she was “the biggest sex symbol of the country” during her peak.

These remarks, especially the way he spoke about his sisters’ looks and appeal, triggered a strong reaction from netizens. One social media user questioned, “Even if Pooja was more talented or prettier, why talk about your sisters’ ‘sexiness’ like that?” Another added, “This is disturbing on so many levels. Why would you compare the sexual appeal of your own sisters? That’s not okay!”

Several others chimed in, echoing the discomfort. “What is he even saying? Disgusting,” one person wrote, while another commented, “This is a super weird thing to say.”

Rahul Bhatt is the son of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran Bhatt. He shares a close bond with his sister Pooja, while Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were born from Mahesh’s second marriage to actress Soni Razdan. Though all siblings have occasionally appeared together at public events, their personal dynamics have largely remained private.

As the clip continues to circulate, Rahul has not yet addressed the backlash or responded to the criticism. Meanwhile, neither Alia nor Pooja have publicly reacted to the interview or the comparisons made.

The incident has prompted a broader conversation online about boundaries, family relationships, and the need for sensitivity when speaking in public forums.