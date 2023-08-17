ADVERTISEMENT
Pooja Bhatt defends father Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour inside BB house, read

Pooja Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt, came into the show this month and met the contestants. Some people didn't like how he talked to a contestant named Manisha Rani. Pooja defended her father, saying people see things in their own way.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Aug,2023 08:35:51
Pooja Bhatt was the first one to leave the house among the five finalists. She talked to News18 and said she wanted to spend time with her cats at home. She has four cats, and she calls them her Zen masters. She also wanted to enjoy being alone for a while because she had been living with many people in the Bigg Boss house. Pooja also planned to visit her farmhouse and celebrate with the villagers. She wanted to thank her staff too, who took care of her home while she was on the show.

Pooja Bhatt talks about Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour inside the house

Pooja said her time in the house taught her a lot. She realized that we’re used to things like makeup and filters, but inside the house, she was without all those things. She also didn’t have TV, phone, and enough food. She’s 51 years old, but she showed that age doesn’t matter by staying inside the house for the whole season. She made good connections with other contestants, and that was her biggest success.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

