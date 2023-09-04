Pooja Bhatt gives befitting reply to troll who tries to shame with disparaging remarks on father Mahesh Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt, one of the most seasoned actors and filmmaker renowned for her candid and fearless nature, recently took to Instagram to address a derogatory comment made about her father, the acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja shared a photograph of herself standing beside a bookcase in which she sported a black T-shirt featuring an image of an elephant chained to a post, with the poignant words, “Free Joymala.” Her caption was a heartfelt plea, urging those in positions of power to come together and employ their collective influence to secure the freedom of Joymala.

Pooja Bhatt, who recently participated in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, shared a heartfelt post advocating for the freedom of Joymala, an elephant. In her post, Pooja expressed how her time in the Bigg Boss house had given her a newfound appreciation for freedom.

She implored influential figures and authorities, including organizations like PETA India and political leaders like MK Stalin, Hemant Biswasarma, Bhupender Yadav, and K. Ramachandran, to come together and use their collective influence to secure the release of Joymala.

Have a look-

Pooja’s message carried a powerful plea for compassion, highlighting the need to treat elephants with kindness and respect. Her post was a heartfelt call to action, urging those in positions of power to ensure that Joymala, and all elephants like her, should be free from any form of abuse or captivity.

With her advocacy, Pooja Bhatt once again demonstrated her commitment to animal rights and her willingness to use her platform to speak out for those who cannot speak for themselves. Her post resonated with her followers, shedding light on the importance of treating animals with care and dignity.

Replying to trolls

Someone took it to the comments and wrote, “Your father is telling tales of stark-naked Parveen Babi ran after him in dark night. To please his ego. Are you sure Mahesh Bhatt never used your body to satisfy his ego? What an irony ohh God. People can use someone’s innocent feelings to please their egos and mights. And then move freely around calling themselves sons of God.” To this, Pooja Bhatt, replied, “May God bless you and rescue you from the blind hate that you choose to spew. Wish you the best.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.