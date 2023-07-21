Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Pooja Bhatt becomes new captain

The competition in the Bigg Boss OTT house has peaked as the much-awaited Captaincy Task has finally arrived. Pooja Bhatt, Bebika, Jad, Falaq, and Avinash are all in the race to secure the coveted captain’s seat, and tensions are running high.

The task requires each contender to apply clay to their respective stands, symbolizing their strong desire to become the captain. The rest of the housemates can determine the captain by removing clay from the stands of contenders they don’t want to see as the leader. Interestingly, they are not allowed to add clay to their own stands, making the task all the more intriguing.

Abhishek has taken on the role of Sanchalak to ensure fair competition, overseeing the proceedings. The task is divided into four intense rounds, and after each round, Abhishek announces the contender whose stand has the maximum clay.

As the task progresses, the housemates are bound to make strategic moves to eliminate their strongest competitors and enhance their chances of becoming the next captain. After a tough fight, Pooja Bhatt emerges as the new captain of the house.

