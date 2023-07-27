Mahesh Bhatt picks Alia for RRPK over Pooja Bhatt as a paparazzo asks him about the latter’s BB stint

In a star-studded affair, the screening of Karan Johar’s upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” took place in Mumbai on July 26. The event saw the presence of renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his wife Soni Razdan, beaming with pride as they supported their daughter, Alia Bhatt, and actor Ranveer Singh, the lead stars of the film. However, amidst the paparazzi frenzy, the spotlight turned towards Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh’s daughter from his first marriage, who is currently making waves in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2.

As the paparazzi gathered around Mahesh Bhatt outside the screening venue, they couldn’t resist questioning him about Pooja’s performance in the popular reality show. However, the seasoned filmmaker skillfully deflected the inquiry, choosing instead to shower praise on his daughter Alia’s acting prowess in the film. In a video shared online, Mahesh responded with a smile, “Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am currently a fan of Alia Bhatt),” subtly brushing aside the question about Pooja’s Bigg Boss stint.

Undoubtedly impressed with “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” Mahesh Bhatt didn’t hold back his admiration for the movie, declaring, “Bohut kamaal ki (It was amazing).” As mentioned in India Today. His positive review further heightened the anticipation surrounding the film’s release.

As the trailer launch witnessed several Bollywood luminaries coming together, the excitement for the movie’s release continues to grow. With Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s on-screen chemistry and Karan Johar’s directorial magic, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has piqued the curiosity of audiences and critics alike, promising an enthralling cinematic experience when it hits the big screen.

