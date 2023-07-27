ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Mahesh Bhatt picks Alia for RRPK over Pooja Bhatt as a paparazzo asks him about the latter’s BB stint

In a video shared online, Mahesh responded with a smile, "Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am currently a fan of Alia Bhatt)," subtly brushing aside the question about Pooja's Bigg Boss stint.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jul,2023 21:52:20
Mahesh Bhatt picks Alia for RRPK over Pooja Bhatt as a paparazzo asks him about the latter’s BB stint 838269

In a star-studded affair, the screening of Karan Johar’s upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” took place in Mumbai on July 26. The event saw the presence of renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his wife Soni Razdan, beaming with pride as they supported their daughter, Alia Bhatt, and actor Ranveer Singh, the lead stars of the film. However, amidst the paparazzi frenzy, the spotlight turned towards Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh’s daughter from his first marriage, who is currently making waves in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2.

As the paparazzi gathered around Mahesh Bhatt outside the screening venue, they couldn’t resist questioning him about Pooja’s performance in the popular reality show. However, the seasoned filmmaker skillfully deflected the inquiry, choosing instead to shower praise on his daughter Alia’s acting prowess in the film. In a video shared online, Mahesh responded with a smile, “Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am currently a fan of Alia Bhatt),” subtly brushing aside the question about Pooja’s Bigg Boss stint.

Undoubtedly impressed with “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” Mahesh Bhatt didn’t hold back his admiration for the movie, declaring, “Bohut kamaal ki (It was amazing).” As mentioned in India Today. His positive review further heightened the anticipation surrounding the film’s release.

As the trailer launch witnessed several Bollywood luminaries coming together, the excitement for the movie’s release continues to grow. With Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s on-screen chemistry and Karan Johar’s directorial magic, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has piqued the curiosity of audiences and critics alike, promising an enthralling cinematic experience when it hits the big screen.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Alia Bhatt chooses her 3 Bigg Boss OTT favourites 838127
Alia Bhatt chooses her 3 Bigg Boss OTT favourites
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' Expected To Make Big Opening, Know Why 837882
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ Expected To Make Big Opening, Know Why
In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora At Manish Malhotra House Party 837666
In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora At Manish Malhotra House Party
Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit 837139
Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit
Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 837120
OMG! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2
Ranveer-Alia starrer RRPK gets U/A certification, CBFC chops cusswords, removes mentions of Mamata Banerjee 836939
Ranveer-Alia starrer RRPK gets U/A certification, CBFC chops cusswords, removes mentions of Mamata Banerjee
Latest Stories
Sneak Peek Into Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sheer Love In Monochrome Picture 838207
Sneak Peek Into Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Sheer Love In Monochrome Picture
Sunny Deol’s comment on India-Pakistan relations at Gadar 2 trailer launch event sparks debacle online, read 838264
Sunny Deol’s comment on India-Pakistan relations at Gadar 2 trailer launch event sparks debacle online, read
When Priyanka Chopra got into an ugly fight in flight with fellow passenger for using ‘mobile phone’ while taking off 838259
When Priyanka Chopra got into an ugly fight in flight with fellow passenger for using ‘mobile phone’ while taking off
Akshara Singh Turns 'Dhakad' In New Avatar, Rides A Bullet In Saree 838198
Akshara Singh Turns ‘Dhakad’ In New Avatar, Rides A Bullet In Saree
Subhashree Ganguly embraces timeless alure in lavender hued Anarkali, see pics 838067
Subhashree Ganguly embraces timeless alure in lavender hued Anarkali, see pics
Here's why Karanvir Sharma's makeup room is the most loved one on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua 838243
Here’s why Karanvir Sharma’s makeup room is the most loved one on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua
Read Latest News