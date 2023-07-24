OMG! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2

Pooja Bhatt, one of the much-anticipated contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, has exited the popular reality show citing health concerns, as per reports in Bollywood Bubble. The exact nature of her health condition has not been disclosed yet, but inside sources indicate that she is expected to return to the show soon, pending medical clearance.

Pooja’s journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 captured the attention of the audience from the very beginning. However, her temporary exit from the show has disappointed viewers and fellow housemates.

The news of Pooja Bhatt’s exit has left the housemates in shock and disbelief. As fans wait for more updates on her condition, the show’s dynamics are bound to undergo significant changes after her departure.

Recently, in a thrilling Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Falaq Naaz got evicted from the show. Host Salman Khan asked the contestants to vote for one contestant from the three who contributed the least to the show. The majority of the contestants took Falaq’s name. Hence, she was evicted, which came as a shock to everyone.

