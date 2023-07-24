ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

OMG! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2

Pooja Bhatt has exited the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 citing health concerns. The exact nature of her health condition has not been disclosed yet, but inside sources indicate that she is expected to return soon.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jul,2023 17:52:36
Pooja Bhatt, one of the much-anticipated contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, has exited the popular reality show citing health concerns, as per reports in Bollywood Bubble. The exact nature of her health condition has not been disclosed yet, but inside sources indicate that she is expected to return to the show soon, pending medical clearance.

Pooja’s journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 captured the attention of the audience from the very beginning. However, her temporary exit from the show has disappointed viewers and fellow housemates.

The news of Pooja Bhatt’s exit has left the housemates in shock and disbelief. As fans wait for more updates on her condition, the show’s dynamics are bound to undergo significant changes after her departure.

Recently, in a thrilling Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Falaq Naaz got evicted from the show. Host Salman Khan asked the contestants to vote for one contestant from the three who contributed the least to the show. The majority of the contestants took Falaq’s name. Hence, she was evicted, which came as a shock to everyone.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

