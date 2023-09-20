Movies | Celebrities

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here

Pooja Bhatt who was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, wishes her father and mentor Mahesh Bhatt a very Happy 75th birthday. You can check her engrossing post here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Sep,2023 15:10:32
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here 853357

Pooja Bhatt the amazing actress was last seen in the show Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she talked about her family and friends. We all know that she has a beautiful bond with her father and her mentor, Mahesh Bhatt. All through her life, Mahesh Bhatt has been the guiding force for Pooja. Today, she takes an opportunity to wish the doyen of Hindi cinema, her father on his 75th Birthday.

She was recently seen talking to media about the infamous kiss that she gave her father for a cover of a magazine, and had called it a very innocent reaction.

Today, she is in awe of her dad who taught her all about life. Calling him a mentor and guide for life, Pooja put up a long and emotional post describing her bond with her father Mahesh Bhatt.

The post also has pictures of the man and Pooja herself. It has a young Mahesh Bhatt with little Pooja. It has pictures of the visionary Mahesh Bhatt teaching Pooja the art of their work.

She writes on social media,

poojab1972

Edited•44 m
To the man who gave me roots,wings,the courage to stand on my own feet,walk alone & unabashedly be myself..
“A real guru,if there is one,frees you from himself.” That was the understanding that UG Krishnamurti instilled in him and what he reinstates to me & countless others day after day.. Happy 75’TH Pops! Gratitude to you & my mother for bringing me into this world. And for re-birthing me through the gift of sobriety by simply saying to me “If you love me,then love yourself.” 🙏♥️

Here are the engrossing pictures that Pooja put up.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here 853352

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here 853353

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here 853354

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here 853355

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here 853356

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

We also join in along with Pooja Bhatt to wish Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday.!!

As we know, Mahesh Bhatt has been an ace filmmaker, being a master in his own craft for years now!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Reunion: Pooja Bhatt Gets Candid With Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, And Bebika Dhurve, See Photos 852663
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Reunion: Pooja Bhatt Gets Candid With Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, And Bebika Dhurve, See Photos
Pooja Bhatt gives befitting reply to troll who tries to shame with disparaging remarks on father Mahesh Bhatt 848589
Pooja Bhatt gives befitting reply to troll who tries to shame with disparaging remarks on father Mahesh Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt is overjoyed as Alia wins National Award for Gangubai, latter shares note of gratitude 845600
Mahesh Bhatt is overjoyed as Alia wins National Award for Gangubai, latter shares note of gratitude
Pooja Bhatt defends father Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour inside BB house, read 843175
Pooja Bhatt defends father Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour inside BB house, read
Tota Roy Choudhury who played Alia’s father in RRPK gets emotional after Mahesh Bhatt goes all praises for him 840126
Tota Roy Choudhury who played Alia’s father in RRPK gets emotional after Mahesh Bhatt goes all praises for him
Mahesh Bhatt's 'weird' meeting with Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2 sparks fan reactions; Check here 840053
Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘weird’ meeting with Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2 sparks fan reactions; Check here

Latest Stories

#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan 853381
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan
Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853338
Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos]
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Ruhaan holds Gazal's neck; threatens to kill her 853379
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Ruhaan holds Gazal’s neck; threatens to kill her
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Bappa’s blessing is a very important key to achieving new heights and success: Sheehan Kapahi 853349
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Bappa’s blessing is a very important key to achieving new heights and success: Sheehan Kapahi
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok fail to meet each other in Pakistan 853331
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok fail to meet each other in Pakistan
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853312
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics
Read Latest News