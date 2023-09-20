Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here

Pooja Bhatt the amazing actress was last seen in the show Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she talked about her family and friends. We all know that she has a beautiful bond with her father and her mentor, Mahesh Bhatt. All through her life, Mahesh Bhatt has been the guiding force for Pooja. Today, she takes an opportunity to wish the doyen of Hindi cinema, her father on his 75th Birthday.

She was recently seen talking to media about the infamous kiss that she gave her father for a cover of a magazine, and had called it a very innocent reaction.

Today, she is in awe of her dad who taught her all about life. Calling him a mentor and guide for life, Pooja put up a long and emotional post describing her bond with her father Mahesh Bhatt.

The post also has pictures of the man and Pooja herself. It has a young Mahesh Bhatt with little Pooja. It has pictures of the visionary Mahesh Bhatt teaching Pooja the art of their work.

She writes on social media,

poojab1972

Edited•44 m

To the man who gave me roots,wings,the courage to stand on my own feet,walk alone & unabashedly be myself..

“A real guru,if there is one,frees you from himself.” That was the understanding that UG Krishnamurti instilled in him and what he reinstates to me & countless others day after day.. Happy 75’TH Pops! Gratitude to you & my mother for bringing me into this world. And for re-birthing me through the gift of sobriety by simply saying to me “If you love me,then love yourself.” 🙏♥️

Here are the engrossing pictures that Pooja put up.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

We also join in along with Pooja Bhatt to wish Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday.!!

As we know, Mahesh Bhatt has been an ace filmmaker, being a master in his own craft for years now!!