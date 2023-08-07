Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev get eliminated

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a whirlwind of emotions, drama, and entertainment since its inception. With each episode, the excitement level surges, and the audience’s curiosity deepens. From heated arguments to heartfelt bonding moments, the show never fails to deliver gripping content, making it a favorite among reality TV enthusiasts.

The show witnessed a double elimination that left viewers and contestants alike in a state of shock. Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev bid farewell to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, marking an emotional and unpredictable episode.

As the competition intensifies, tensions run high, and emotions reach their peak, the Bigg Boss house continues to be a roller-coaster ride of drama, friendships, alliances, and controversies. The unexpected double eviction added an extra layer of intensity to the already fiercely competitive game.

Jad Hadid, the dynamic and vibrant contestant, was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about and loved personalities in the house. Known for his candid opinions and witty remarks, he managed to create a special place in the hearts of his co-contestants and viewers.

On the other hand, Avinash Sachdev’s exit left fans and contestants equally stunned. The talented actor had a strong presence in the house and had formed some meaningful connections with his fellow housemates. His charming personality and ability to handle challenging situations made him a prominent figure in the game.

As the competition inches closer to its final stages, the stakes are higher than ever. With the elimination of two strong contestants, the remaining housemates are gearing up for an even tougher battle to claim the coveted title of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner.