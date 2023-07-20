Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Jia Shankar and Falaq Naaz go against Avinash Sachdev

Bigg Boss OTT 2 the show that airs on Jio Cinema has seen scintillating fights and misunderstandings happening inside the house. Well, today’s episode will bring out another such fight. And the person who will instigate this fight will be Avinash Sachdev.

As we know, Avinash has always been friendly with Jia Shankar and Falaq Naaz. However, their friendship will change with Avinash’s strange behaviour. Avinash will be asked by Bigg Boss to take a call on stopping Elvish Yadav’s bid to become the Captain of the house.

Also, Avinash will stand as the lone ranger, and will not adhere to the rules set for all contestants. He will not stand in line and will argue when told to stand in line.

Even friends Jia and Falaq will realize that Avinash’s reactions are uncalled for. Jia will be seen asking’ Tu pagal hogaya hai?’. Falaq will be seen asking Avinash, ‘Tum humare se kaise tone use kar rahe ho? Tumare reaction bilkul bhi achhe nahi nikal rahe hai’.

When Elvish will ask Jia and Falaq if there is a need for them to change their company in the house, the two ladies will agree and accept that they need to change it.

Has Avinash lost his friends? What will happen now? To see all the tension and drama, tune into Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema!!

