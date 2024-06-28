Sumedh Mudgalkar and Siddharth Nigam team up with Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh for web series G.O.A.T.

Popular actors Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar are happy and satisfied with their recently shot OT project. Sumedh who is known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in RadhaKrishn, and Siddharth, known for his portrayal in Alladin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, recently wrapped up their shoot for an upcoming web series.

The two of them posted about calling it a wrap for their project. The project in question is titled G.O.A.T., and is produced by Abhishek Sharma. The series will stream on Jio Cinema.

The series is special as it has a stellar cast. As per reports in the media, popular actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be making her OTT debut with this role. The series also has Neil Nitin Mukesh playing the main role.

Over the last few months, the series has been shot in important locations all over the country.

Siddharth and Sumedh put up their posts indicative of them wrapping up the shoot for their series.

