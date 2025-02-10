Falaq Naaz Gives An Important Post-Surgery Medical Update; Urges All To Not Ignore Any Pain

Falaq Naaz who is presently seen in Colors’ Megha Barsenge is recuperating in the hospital after going through surgery!! She recently had appendicitis surgery and is recuperating from it. However, she opened up that she was long overdue for the surgery, and had neglected the symptoms and pain her body was showing up. In a long post on social media, Falaq posted pictures of herself from the hospital bed. She urges one and all to understand their body and not take advantage of it. She, in fact, talks about not holding up to any pain and not ignoring the ultrasounds, which give a good awareness of the body’s problems.

She also said that it was important to understand the real reason for the pain, and find it out, rather than assume it to be something else.

She writes on social media,

HEALTH UPDATE ‼️

The past five days have been quite a roller coaster for me. Lying here in this hospital bed after my surgery has really made me appreciate life and the feeling of being alive.

I want to address all the wonderful women out there: We often endure any pain in our bodies because that’s just how we’re made ❤️. However, I feel it’s important to share a little information to help you pay attention to the signs your body is giving you. I recently had surgery for appendicitis, and post-surgery, I discovered that my condition was far from minor; in fact, it had been long overdue. I had always dismissed the pain or attributed it to menstrual cramps and ovulation discomfort. So I urge all of you to please not tolerate any kind of pain. At the very least, make sure to get your ultrasounds done on time, so you don’t end up in a situation like mine. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson, and I’ve promised myself to prioritize my health from now on.Life is indeed very short, everyone. Let’s be thankful for today and for being alive, as there are many individuals out there battling for this beautiful existence. I have profound respect for those enduring various treatments and surgeries and managing to survive. It’s truly not an easy journey, I assure you.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Lastly, I want to express my gratitude to each of you who have been consistently praying for me and reaching out to check in. Some friends supported me with their beautiful reflections on life, while others helped lighten my circumstances. I cherish you all.🤗🤗❤️❤️✨✨✨🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Aur Meri maa @kehekshan18 bhai @sheezan9 love you both a lot❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ps-:It’s quite difficult to sneeze when you have stitches in your abdomen🫠🫠😅😅😅

We wish Falaq a speedy recovery!!