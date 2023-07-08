ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Avinash Sachdev confesses his feelings for Falaq Naaz

Avinash confesses to Falaq Naaz that he likes her. He says that he got these feelings in the house, and he wanted to share the same when he was still inside Bigg Boss OTT 2

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jul,2023 15:23:25
Bigg Boss OTT 2 viewership continues to grow, with fans eagerly following every twist and turn in their journey. In the latest episode, a significant turning point comes when Avinash decides to share his true feelings with Falaq Naaz. The confession occurs during a candid conversation between Avinash and Falaq, where the two contestants discuss their personal lives and emotions.

With emotions running high, Avinash gathers the courage to express his affection for Falaq. In a heartfelt moment, Avinash confesses to Falaq Naaz that he likes her. He says that he got these feelings in the house and wanted to share the same when he was still inside Bigg Boss OTT 2. Falaq, taken aback by Avinash’s confession, remains silent.

The revelation has sparked curiosity among fans and viewers, who eagerly await the further development of Avinash and Falaq’s relationship within the show’s confines. Their newfound bond has generated discussions and debates. As the episodes progress, it remains to be seen how Avinash and Falaq’s relationship unfolds amidst the challenging environment of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Manisha Suthar

Manisha Suthar

