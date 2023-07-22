ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav get into a war of words

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav argue. It happened so that at the breakfast table, Falaq intervened to stop Elvish from having one more parantha.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jul,2023 17:24:59
Bigg Boss OTT 2 viewership continues to grow, with fans eagerly following every twist and turn in their journey. In the recent episode, Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav argue. It happened so that at the breakfast table, Falaq intervened to stop Elvish from having one more parantha.

During the mealtime, the housemates were served paranthas. After having two paranthas, Elvish asked for one more when Falaq said no. Elvish felt bad as he was stopped from having his meal. Soon he said, Falaq “Humare NGO ana kabhi”. He added that we serve food at NGO and never say no to anyone who asks for extra roti. Falaq feels bad after listening to his taunt. Soon, Falaq and Elvish get into a war of words.

Yesterday, audiences saw Pooja Bhatt, Bebika, Jad, Falaq, and Avinash play to win the captain’s seat. Abhishek took the role of Sanchalak to ensure fair competition, overseeing the proceedings. The task was divided into four intense rounds, and after each round, Abhishek announced the contender whose stand had the maximum clay. As the task progresses, the housemates are bound to make strategic moves to eliminate their strongest competitors and enhance their chances of becoming the next captain. After a tough fight, Pooja Bhatt emerged as the new captain of the house.

