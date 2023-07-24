Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets evicted

Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama, and entertainment, making it one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. The contestants’ true personalities are unveiled each week, and their actions inside the house have far-reaching consequences.

The eviction episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are always filled with suspense and drama. In a thrilling Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Falaq Naaz got evicted from the show. Host Salman Khan asked the contestants to vote for one contestant from the three who contributed the least to the show. The majority of the contestants took Falaq’s name. Hence, she was evicted, which came as a shock to everyone.

The eviction came as a surprise to many, including Falaq herself, as she was considered to be one of the strong contenders in the house. Falaq actively participated in the tasks and conversed with her fellow housemates. Meanwhile, the six contestants nominated to get evicted this week were Avinash, Falaq, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, and Aashika Bhatia. Salman Khan revealed that Falaq, Avinash, and Jad were in the bottom 3 out of them.

