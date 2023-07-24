ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets evicted

Host Salman Khan asked the contestants to vote for one contestant from the three who contributed the least to the show. The majority of the contestants took Falaq Naaz's name. Hence, she was evicted, which came as a shock to everyone in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jul,2023 11:01:26
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets evicted 836902

Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama, and entertainment, making it one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. The contestants’ true personalities are unveiled each week, and their actions inside the house have far-reaching consequences.

The eviction episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are always filled with suspense and drama. In a thrilling Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Falaq Naaz got evicted from the show. Host Salman Khan asked the contestants to vote for one contestant from the three who contributed the least to the show. The majority of the contestants took Falaq’s name. Hence, she was evicted, which came as a shock to everyone.

The eviction came as a surprise to many, including Falaq herself, as she was considered to be one of the strong contenders in the house. Falaq actively participated in the tasks and conversed with her fellow housemates. Meanwhile, the six contestants nominated to get evicted this week were Avinash, Falaq, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, and Aashika Bhatia. Salman Khan revealed that Falaq, Avinash, and Jad were in the bottom 3 out of them.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: As Regal Cinema In Mumbai Gets Ready To Screen A Newly Mastered Version Of Kamal Amrohi’s Mahal On July 27, The Legendary Filmmaker’s Son Tajdar Amrohi Speaks On The Film

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav get into a war of words 836281
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav get into a war of words
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Pooja Bhatt becomes new captain 835740
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Pooja Bhatt becomes new captain
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Jia Shankar and Falaq Naaz go against Avinash Sachdev 835382
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Jia Shankar and Falaq Naaz go against Avinash Sachdev
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Abhishek Malhan turns doctor; makes fun of Elvish Yadav 834674
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Abhishek Malhan turns doctor; makes fun of Elvish Yadav
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Elvish Yadav Calls Avinash Sachdev 'Bewakoof Ka Bacha' 834231
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Elvish Yadav Calls Avinash Sachdev ‘Bewakoof Ka Bacha’
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar get into a verbal spat 833941
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar get into a verbal spat
Latest Stories
My parents are my go-to people: Neeharika Roy 836898
My parents are my go-to people: Neeharika Roy
As Regal Cinema In Mumbai Gets Ready To Screen A Newly Mastered Version Of Kamal Amrohi’s Mahal On July 27, The Legendary Filmmaker’s Son Tajdar Amrohi Speaks On The Film 836895
As Regal Cinema In Mumbai Gets Ready To Screen A Newly Mastered Version Of Kamal Amrohi’s Mahal On July 27, The Legendary Filmmaker’s Son Tajdar Amrohi Speaks On The Film
Ashi Singh Is All 'Chic' And 'Shine' In Silver Lehenga 836764
Ashi Singh Is All ‘Chic’ And ‘Shine’ In Silver Lehenga
Dhvani Bhanushali swears by Pilates, know the benefits 836405
Dhvani Bhanushali swears by Pilates, know the benefits
Anushka Sen Flaunts Vintage Glam In Polka Dots Saree; Check Out 836761
Anushka Sen Flaunts Vintage Glam In Polka Dots Saree; Check Out
What Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Morning Ritual? 836696
What Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Morning Ritual?
Read Latest News