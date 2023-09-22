Digital | News

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Confides In Shehnaaz Gill's Show That He Has NOT Received His Prize Money

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav opens a shocking news that he has not received his prize money from the show yet. And he does so at Shehnaaz Gill's show

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Sep,2023 16:04:35
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has made great inroads. As the winner of the recently concluded reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish has won praise and appreciation from all over. Recently, he was invited by Shehnaaz Gill, the talented actress who is also making heads turn with her entertainment chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. The extremely talented celebrity confessed during the shoot of her chat show that she is a fan of Elvish.

However, in the conversation that happened for the chat show, Shehnaaz unearthed a shocking piece of information from Elvish. A report on pinkvilla.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

During their interaction on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, the two stars shared light-hearted banter and fun moments. Shehnaaz Gill, a self-proclaimed fan of Elvish, openly expressed her admiration for him, revealing that she avidly follows his work. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Elvish Yadav disclosed that he had not yet received the prize money of Rs. 25 lakh, which was awarded to him as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Shehnaaz asked, “Aapke paas 2 phone hai, teesra kab le rahe ho?” (You have 2 phones, when are you getting the third one?) To this, Elvish responded humorously, “I have a third phone, but I’ll get the fourth one when Bigg Boss sends me the 25 lakh rupees.” Shehnaaz acted surprised and humorously chided, “Abhi tak bheje nahi? Very bad yaar.” (They haven’t sent it yet? That’s very bad.)

While Elvish is enjoying being in the limelight after his big win, he is piled up with amazing music video projects. As for Shehnaaz, she is projecting herself really well in her chat show and is bagging all the love and fame for the same.

Wonder when Elvish will get his prize money? Are you thinking about it?

