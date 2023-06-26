Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani gets eliminated

The popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed a shocking eviction. Contestant Palak Purswani faced an early exit from the house. The eviction took place during the first week, leaving Palak in a state of emotional turmoil. The atmosphere in the house turned sad as Palak got eliminated and broke down emotionally.

Palak, known for her vibrant personality and strong presence, had made quite an impression during her brief stay in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Her eviction came as a shock to both the contestants and the viewers. The eviction process was filled with tension and anticipation, as the housemates anxiously awaited the announcement. As Palak’s name was called out, a wave of emotions swept through the house.

Palak’s journey in Bigg Boss OTT may have been cut short, but her impact was undeniable. Viewers were captivated by her presence and eagerly awaited her next move. As the remaining contestants come to terms with Palak’s absence, the dynamics within the house are bound to shift. The eviction serves as a wake-up call for all the participants, reminding them of the need to strategize and navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

