Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev’s nasty fight

Former couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev were embroiled in a heated altercation, escalating the tension within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. With each passing moment, the drama intensified, leaving the audience gripped and eager to witness the aftermath of Avinash and Palak's explosive clash.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 11:54:31
Bigg Boss OTT 2, streaming on JioCinema and Voot, is all set to witness a verbal spat between Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev. The argument between the two contestants quickly spiraled into an ugly fight, with tempers flaring and emotions running high. The clash between Avinash and Palak created ripples among the other housemates as they tried to intervene and diffuse the situation.

The intense exchange of words between Avinash and Palak showcased the underlying conflicts and power dynamics within the Bigg Boss OTT house. As the episode unfolded, Palak said that she didn’t understand the reason behind Avinash’s nomination. Soon, Avinash gets angry and mentions there is no point in talking to her. Palak gets upset with Avinash’s attitude and says ‘look at this attitude.’ Their fight escalates, and Palak tells Avinash not to yell at him. Avinash tells Palak to get lost.

With each passing moment, the drama intensified, leaving the audience gripped and eager to witness the aftermath of Avinash and Palak’s explosive clash. Earlier in one of the episodes, Palak also shared details about why she and Avinash broke up. She also revealed details about their love story to housemates Aaliya Siddiqui and Akanksha Puri.

Also Read: Actor Madhav Shharma comes out in support of Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Puneet superstar, gives strong opinion about on Avinash Sachdev

Read Latest News