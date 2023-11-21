Sumedh Mudgalkar Looks Charming In Casuals, Mallika Singh Goes ‘Teri Hoke Hi Rehna’

RadhaKrishn duo Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh never cease to entertain their fans through their social media handle. And such is their latest post where Sumedh shows his charm while Mallika Singh feels mesmerised. Let’s have a look below.

Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Charming Look

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sumedh drops a couple of photos, impressing us with his casual charm. The Radhakrishn actor wore a black t-shirt paired with a bold red hoodie, and the colourful abstract joggers grabbed our attention. With the red cap and gold chain on his neck, Sumedh completes her charming casual style.

Mallika Singh Mesmerised

On the other hand, Mallika Singh unveils her new talent to her fans. The actress is pretty good at playing the keyboard and shares a video of herself, showing her instrumental talent. The Radhakrishn actress in the silhouette theme video can be seen playing the keyboard with her fingers, creating a mesmerising scene. She takes over our hearts with the beautiful Janam Janam song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. She plays the song, “Janam janam janam sath chalna yunhi, Qasam tumhe qasam aake milna yahin, Ek jaan hai bhale do badan hon juda, Meri hoke humesha hi rehna, Kabhi na kehna alvida.”

