Sumedh Mudgalkar, the talented actor who portrayed Lord Krishna in the popular television series “RadhaKrishn,” extended his warmest wishes to his co-star Mallika Singh on her birthday. Sharing a cherished moment from the set of the show, Sumedh took to social media to express his heartfelt wishes. The duo’s on-screen chemistry as Lord Krishna and Radha has garnered immense love and appreciation from viewers, making them bond both on and off the screen truly special.

“RadhaKrishn” is a highly acclaimed television series that has captivated audiences with its enchanting storytelling and remarkable performances. The show beautifully depicts the divine love story of Lord Krishna and Radha, exploring the intricacies of their relationship and the timeless messages of love, devotion, and spirituality that it carries. Sumedh Mudgalkar’s portrayal of Lord Krishna and Mallika Singh’s portrayal of Radha have won them a dedicated fan following, and their on-screen chemistry has been a key element in the show’s success.

In the picture shared by Sumedh, the duo can be seen in their iconic roles, radiating the magic of Radha and Krishna’s eternal love. Alongside the image, Sumedh penned a heartfelt message, saying, “Happy Birthday, Have a blessed year ahead, be well, god bless you.” This sweet gesture by Sumedh Mudgalkar not only showcases the strong bond shared by the co-stars but also reflects the warmth and camaraderie that exists within the “RadhaKrishn” family.

Take a look at the post-