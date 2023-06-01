Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani's mad, fun moment in Maldives

Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani have always shared a great bond of friendship and affection with each other in real life. Both of them have known each other for quite a long time and well, that’s why, their bonding has helped them grow and get better immensely when it comes to their personal equation. Both Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani always manage to share cute and interesting stories and motivational stuff with each other in order to help each other get better and well, that’s why, we genuinely love and admire them for all the nice reasons. Whenever Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani get papped together or share new content together on social media, netizens love it.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening at Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani’s end on social media:

So, as far as their latest special social media is concerned, both of them are currently seen having fun and enjoying to a great extent. Both of them are seen having a blast as they together get playful in the Maldives together and well, seems like they are indeed having a nice time together during their friendly vacation ladies and gentlemen. Want to check out this super adorable and cute reel? Well, here you go –

