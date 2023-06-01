ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani's mad, fun moment in Maldives

Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani have been really good friends for quite a long time and we love it. Both of them share a great bond and well, that's exactly why we can't keep calm for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 Jun,2023 08:57:56
Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani's mad, fun moment in Maldives

Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani have always shared a great bond of friendship and affection with each other in real life. Both of them have known each other for quite a long time and well, that’s why, their bonding has helped them grow and get better immensely when it comes to their personal equation. Both Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani always manage to share cute and interesting stories and motivational stuff with each other in order to help each other get better and well, that’s why, we genuinely love and admire them for all the nice reasons. Whenever Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani get papped together or share new content together on social media, netizens love it.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening at Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani’s end on social media:

So, as far as their latest special social media is concerned, both of them are currently seen having fun and enjoying to a great extent. Both of them are seen having a blast as they together get playful in the Maldives together and well, seems like they are indeed having a nice time together during their friendly vacation ladies and gentlemen. Want to check out this super adorable and cute reel? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful indeed right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Surbhi Jyoti is in love with her life, here's why
Surbhi Jyoti is in love with her life, here's why
Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in multi-coloured printed bikini, fans love it
Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in multi-coloured printed bikini, fans love it
Obsessed: Surbhi Jyoti is in 'balle balle' mode, come check out
Obsessed: Surbhi Jyoti is in 'balle balle' mode, come check out
Inside Vishal Singh and Surbhi Jyoti’s Mauritius diaries
Inside Vishal Singh and Surbhi Jyoti’s Mauritius diaries
Surbhi Jyoti is busy enjoying fun rides in Mauritius, check out
Surbhi Jyoti is busy enjoying fun rides in Mauritius, check out
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti glams up in backless midi dress
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti glams up in backless midi dress
Latest Stories
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's reason for happiness is relatable for every working professional
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's reason for happiness is relatable for every working professional
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's 'baby' is too adorable, check out
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's 'baby' is too adorable, check out
In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London 'red' with love
In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London 'red' with love
Revealed: The real reason behind Anushka Shetty's happiness
Revealed: The real reason behind Anushka Shetty's happiness
"Singham" lady Kajal Aggarwal's yellow magic
"Singham" lady Kajal Aggarwal's yellow magic
Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm
Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm
Read Latest News