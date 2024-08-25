Television | Celebrities

Television actress Palak Sidhwani shared a photo series on Instagram of herself posing in a teal Anarkali suit. Take a look below!

Palak Sindhwani is beloved for her role as Sonu Bhide in the hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, for which she gained lots of praise from the audience. Apart from acting skills, the actress’s fashion sense is always on point. Recently, the actress again took the spotlight with her stunning fashion choices. The actress recently turned heads with her captivating appearance in a teal anarkali suit, and the photos are making waves on Instagram posts. Check out the photos!

Palak Sindhwani’s Gorgeous Look In Anarkali Suit-

Taking to her Instagram post, Palak Sindhwani shared photos of herself as she posed in an anarkali suit. The outfit features a V-neckline adorned with lemon yellow intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments, with a sleeveless design perfectly highlighting Palak’s graceful charm. The rich teal hue of the flared ankle-length gown added a touch of elegance and sophistication. The suit is paired with a sheer teal dupatta with sleek small embroidery, complementing her ethnic look.

Palak Tiwari’s Accessories And Makeup-

Palak Sindhwani’s ensemble is complemented by minimalistic jewelry like a white beaded choker and paired with beige and silver heels, allowing the anarkali suit to be the focal point of her look. Palak styles her hair in a middle-partition wavy open tresses, which enhances the overall appeal without overshadowing the outfit. Her makeup looks flawless, with a subtle shimmer on her fluttery eye and soft, rosy cheekbones and lip color, adding to her radiant appearance. In the photos, Palak Sindhwani’s teal anarkali suit not only reinforced her status as a fashion icon but also showcased her ability to embrace and elevate traditional Indian wear, which also grabbed the attention of her fans.

