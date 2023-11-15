Tejasswi Prakash And Jennifer Winget Embrace ‘Oh-so-hot’ Look In Black Outfits

The staple black color never fails to rule over every other color. Whether you are styling yourself in traditional or western in a black hue, it’s always a win-win situation. The richness of black stands out well among the crowd. And when it comes to fashion, Television beauties often choose black to show their hotness. Tejasswi Prakash and Jennifer Winget are the newest on the list, who recently showed their hot look in black outfits. Let’s have a look below.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Western Look

Wow, wow, and wow! Tejasswi looks super stunning in this all-black look. The actress opts for a strapless corset bodice followed by a sleek skirt stitched like a saree that gives her royal charm. The open neckline accentuates her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. In the perfect matte black look, the Naagin 6 actress looks oh-so-hot. The winged eyeliner, glossy lips, blushed cheeks, and mesh low ponytail complement her appearance. The green teardrop earrings add an extra dose to her chic royal charm.

Jennifer Winget’s Traditional Black Outfit

On the other hand, Jennifer embraces her simplicity in the traditional black outfit. The actress wears a one-shoulder crop top, a black blouse, a matching long skirt, and a gold embellished navel line. The matching dupatta completes her simplicity. She styles her look with sparkling gold earrings and black bangles. Her straight-open hairstyle, beautiful black eyes, shiny cheeks, nude lips, and black bindi. In the black outfit, Jennifer looks oh-so-hot.

