We were blown away by Jasmin Bhasin‘s Bigg Boss 14 performance. She has appeared in TV shows like Naagin and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. The actor in the reality show was delightful to watch, and her sense of style was flawless. One of the best-dressed contestants on the show, Jasmin set a lot of fashion standards for us. Jasmin Bhasin looked gorgeous in any outfit she wore, whether it was traditional or western.

Jasmin also gave us a summertime goal with her floaty and calming flowery dress, designed by Sav Lamba. She wore a structured white dress with pink flower designs and a sheer knotted overlay on top. Jasmin looked stunning in her ensemble, which she paired with sandals with a metallic strap that went well with her dress. She got her pink-toned earrings from Izaara. The style was defined by a deep pink lip color, accentuated cheekbones, and delicate eyeliner. Her perfect bun finished off her look.

Jasmin has a stunningly deceptive appearance in a gown with a corset back. Her outfit is hugging her flawlessly on the one hand, but her cosmetics are making internet users fall in love with her all over again on the other. Jasmin is sporting a warm undertoned natural makeup look that is complemented by mascara-coated eyelids and bares brown lips. Her gorgeous brown hair, worn in beachy waves, also gives the outfit just the right amount of oomph.

The actress added a sophisticated touch to the tracksuit by wearing it with a dark pink ensemble that also included a matching pair of pajamas and an oversized collared shirt. She added a pair of huge hoops as an accessory to her outfit, which complemented it nicely and gave us a sense of her personal flair. The pink cheeks, subtle kohl, and mauve-pink lip color gave the appearance depth. The neat bun she wore went well with her outfit.

For this style, Jasmin Bhasin wore a white palazzo with a pink dupatta, a white kurta with floral embroidery, and no sleeves. She added a bracelet as an accessory that complements great with her dress.

Jasmin Bhasin donned a blue and white floral embroidered ivory lehenga. The lehenga ensemble has sequined embellishments and a plunging neckline. She added pearl earrings, rings, and a bracelet to her ensemble as accessories. A few hair strands were visible in her sloppy bun of pulled-back hair.