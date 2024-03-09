Thread Magic: Reem Shaikh Elevates Ethnic Fashion To New Heights In Embroidered Outfits

Reem Shaikh, the stunning Indian actress, is well-known for her roles in Indian television. She began her career as a kid artist, and with her dedication and acting abilities, she quickly became a fan favorite. In addition, her social media presence keeps her in the spotlight. Her ethnic embroidered attire appearance has captured the attention of fans once more. Let’s look.

Reem Shaikh’s Ethnic Appearance-

Kurta Set

The gorgeous beauty looks elegant in a multi-colored kurta set. The outfit features a pistachio green, red, and orange aari embroidered U-neckline, full sleeves, side cuts long-length kurta, plain straight pants, and matching embroidered work dupatta. The outfit is from House Of Chikankari, costing Rs. 3,960. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with highlighted peachy cheeks and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver necklace, a ring, and multi-colored slippers.

Green Chikankari Kurta

This time, she opted for a beautiful, simple look. She appeared in a dark green U-neckline, full sleeves, and floral chikankari threadwork embroidered kurta. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted half-tied wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for matte-finish makeup with black-rimmed eyes, pink cheeks, and matte lips. She complemented her outfit with black-silver oxidized jhumkas, a nose, and a silver and diamond ring.

Purple And White Gharara Set

Reem Shaikh appeared stunningly in a purple and white gharara set. The outfit features a purple and white chikankari threadwork embellished U- -U-neckline, full sleeves, side cuts, and a short kurta paired with high-waisted flared bottom pants. The outfit is from the House of Chikankari and costs Rs. 5,950. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva did her simple base makeup with peach-highlighted and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with long black jhumkas and a silver and diamond ring.

Which ethnic look do you like the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.