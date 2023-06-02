ADVERTISEMENT
Time to skip to the 'good part' ft. Jasmin Bhasin

The dazzling Jasmin Bhasin takes us on a visual journey from the bustling airport to the serene shores of the beach. With an air of excitement and a twinkle in her eye, Jasmin shares a glimpse of her wanderlust-filled escapade, leaving fans eager for more

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 07:55:42
Jasmin Bhasin, the Bigg Boss beauty once again startled her fans to the core with her travel transition moment on social media handle. The actress shared a video that swaps from the airport to the stunning beaches of Maldives. Scroll down beneath to check on the video.

Jasmin Bhasin’s travel transition video

As she leaves behind the chaotic hustle and bustle of the airport, she gracefully steps onto the sandy shores, where the soothing sound of crashing waves welcomes her with open arms. With each step, Jasmin immerses herself in the tranquility of the beach, basking in the warmth of the sun and reveling in the beauty of the picturesque surroundings. Her travel transition moment is a toast to the allure of exploring new destinations and the sheer joy of surrendering oneself to the wonders of nature.

Jasmin’s work folio

Jasmin has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. From her remarkable performances in popular television shows like “Dil Se Dil Tak” and “Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel,” she has proven her versatility as an actor. Jasmin’s ability to effortlessly portray a range of emotions has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following. Her infectious energy and captivating screen presence have also led her to participate in reality shows like “Bigg Boss” where she showcased her indomitable spirit and garnered immense support.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

