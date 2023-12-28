Television | Celebrities

Tina Datta oozes with glam in blue cutout bold gown

Tina Datta is turning up the heat and making heads turn in her latest fashion escapade! Rocking a stunning sheer blue cutout bodycon dress, she's setting the style bar higher than ever, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Tina Datta oozes with glam in blue cutout bold gown Credit: Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta is turning up the heat and making heads turn in her latest fashion escapade! Rocking a stunning sheer blue cutout bodycon dress, she’s setting the style bar higher than ever. The dress doesn’t just follow fashion; it creates a fashion statement with a daring cutout on the waist, a sassy high thigh slit, and a trail that adds a touch of drama to the ensemble.

The gown’s halter neck and the exquisite blue rose design on one shoulder showcase Tina’s knack for combining elegance with a hint of edginess. But that’s not all – she’s not just a trendsetter in fashion; her sleek hairbun, dewy soft eyes, and perfectly executed winged eyeliner bring a whole new level of glam to the look.

See photos:

Tina Datta oozes with glam in blue cutout bold gown 875706

Tina Datta oozes with glam in blue cutout bold gown 875707

Tina Datta oozes with glam in blue cutout bold gown 875708

Tina doesn’t stop there; she seals the deal with pink nude lips, proving that every detail matters when you’re making a style statement. With this ensemble, she’s not just wearing a dress; she’s owning it, turning every step into a runway moment. Bravo, Tina Datta, for bringing the sizzle to sheer sophistication!

Want to channel your inner trendsetter and recreate Tina Datta’s bold and daring look with a unique twist? Here’s how you can put your own spin on this sensational style:

Put your own spin on Tina Datta’s bold and daring look by choosing a bodycon dress in a hue that resonates with your style. Customize the cutouts, whether it’s a unique back cutout or asymmetrical shoulder details. Play with slits and trails, opting for a different slit placement or adjusting the trail’s length. Personalize the neckline with a plunging V-neck or distinctive patterns. Experiment with hairstyles, from loose waves to a stylish ponytail. Modify the makeup by choosing a bold lip color or experimenting with eyeshadow shades. Ultimately, embrace your individuality and make the look uniquely yours, turning heads with a personalized take on Tina’s sensational style.

Read Latest News