Tina Datta Showers Love On Birthday Girl Aashka Goradia; Calls Her The Sister She Craved For

Aashka Goradia and hubby Brent Goble are new parents enjoying their parenthood phase after the birth of their son. Aashka has had an eventful phase all through her pregnancy. She showed her stamina and courage in keeping herself fit through her pregnancy. Her exercise routine along with Brent during her pregnancy has been inspiring for people who viewed the pictures. Aashka the new mom in town, got wished by one and all recently. Many celebrities showered love on Aashka and their cute family. Among them, the one post that caught our eyes is that of Tina Datta. A close friend of Aashka, Tina put up endearing pictures which were taken when Aashka was pregnant.

Tina is seen along with a pregnant Aashka and Brent. She is seen kissing her tummy and her unborn kid.

Tina expresses her love for Aashka and calls her the sister she has always longed for.

She writes on social media,

Happiness to the sister I never had but always always craved for one.. you’re my protector, mentor , a guiding light.. So blessed for this day as you were born , and i got blessed to have you in my life. Someone who’s always always looking after me , protecting me like a MOTHER, and giving me the BEST comforting hug’s.. we had our share of ups and downs, 99percent ups only but that only made us stronger..

And now am a buaa as well 🐋 .. thankooo my aashu pishu for erry’thing erry’day ♥️♥️ @aashkagoradia everytime i meet u i learn soo soo much from you.. soo much to take back from you.. such a giving soul. Always spreading happiness, positivity, love and sunshine.. wish i met u earlier boo.♥️♥️

.

Ps not so good at expressing on texts but u know what i mean and how much u mean to me. I love u boooo♥️♥️

Tina was humble enough to tell that she was not as expressive in text. But she has written her sentiments aptly well.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! This bond and love is there to stay!! Happy Birthday to Aashka and we wish her happy parenthood along with Brent!!