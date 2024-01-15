Television | Celebrities

Tina Datta turns royal in black and white chikankari suit, see photos

Tina Datta exudes traditional charm in a striking black and white chikankari suit, a sartorial choice that effortlessly blends cultural richness with style.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Tina Datta turns royal in black and white chikankari suit, see photos

Tina Datta exudes traditional charm in a striking black and white chikankari suit, a sartorial choice that effortlessly blends cultural richness with style. The intricate detailing of the chikankari work adds a touch of finesse, making her outfit a visual delight. The simplicity of the color palette allows the craftsmanship to shine, creating a fashion statement that is both classic and captivating.

Her choice of a wavy long hairdo, adorned with gorgeous golden highlights, adds a modern twist to the traditional ensemble. The waves cascade elegantly, framing her face and infusing a touch of glamour. The golden highlights create a radiant effect, subtly catching the light and enhancing the overall allure of her look.

To accessorize, Tina opts for oxidised heavy jewellery, a bold choice that elevates her outfit to regal heights. The carefully selected pieces tell a story of heritage and craftsmanship, contributing to the ensemble’s timeless appeal. A pair of ear studs, intricately designed, become focal points, drawing attention to her facial features and adding a touch of sophistication.

Tina’s makeup is a work of art, highlighting her features with precision. The kohled eyes create a sultry and captivating gaze, complemented by the subtle charm of pink nude lips. The sleek eyebrows add a polished touch, enhancing the overall symmetry of her face. A small bindi graces her forehead, serving as a delicate yet impactful accessory that ties the entire look together with cultural authenticity.

Tina Datta turns royal in black and white chikankari suit, see photos 878445

Tina Datta turns royal in black and white chikankari suit, see photos 878446

In the photos shared, Tina Datta not only showcases her impeccable fashion sense but also shares a glimpse of the cultural significance behind her attire. Her caption, celebrating the time of kites, Lohri, and the approaching end of winter, adds a layer of context to the fashion narrative. The traditional outfit becomes a symbol of festive joy, marking the transition from winter to the vibrant blossoming of spring.

In this fashion-forward celebration of Makar Sankranti and Lohri, Tina Datta’s style choices become a reflection of cultural festivities, blending seamlessly with her personal flair. The fusion of traditional attire with contemporary elements in hair, makeup, and accessories creates a harmonious fashion symphony, making her a true trendsetter in the celebration of seasonal joy and cultural traditions.

Read Latest News