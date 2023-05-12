TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani reveals she's not looking for somebody, Raj Anadkat says, "yum"

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide talks about her relationship, while Raj Anadkat enjoys a yum delicious meal on a Thursday, check out pictures below as the stars shared them on social media

Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat, two talented actors, have become household names and garnered significant attention in the world of Indian television. Palak Sindhwani rose to fame for her portrayal of Sonu Bhide in the popular sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC), while Raj Anadkat joined the same show to play the character of Tipendra Jethalal Gada, affectionately known as Tapu. However, as of now the latter is no longer a part of the show.

Palak Sindhwani shares stylish photoshoot

In the picture we can see her wearing a white satin long gown. The actress rounded it off with sleek mid-parted hairbun. The actress completed the look with her dewy soft eyes and pink lips.

Sharing the picture, the actress talked about her ‘relationships’ presumably, as she said, “How much you wanna risk? I am not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts”

Raj Anadkat enjoys yum delicious meal

Raj Anadkat has been an all-time foodie. Owing to that, the actor has now shared candid picture on his Instagram stories, where we can see him enjoying delicious course of meal like always. The actor can be seen enjoying good yum seasonal fruits and more.

About TMKOC

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC), a popular Indian sitcom, has enthralled audiences with its enduring charm and relatable characters. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi, the show has become a household name, known for its light-hearted humor and insightful social commentary.

Set in the bustling Gokuldham Society in Mumbai, TMKOC revolves around the lives of its diverse residents, showcasing the everyday trials and triumphs of middle-class families. The series masterfully weaves together comedy, drama, and moral lessons, striking a chord with viewers of all ages.