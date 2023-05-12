ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani reveals she's not looking for somebody, Raj Anadkat says, "yum"

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide talks about her relationship, while Raj Anadkat enjoys a yum delicious meal on a Thursday, check out pictures below as the stars shared them on social media

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 May,2023 05:43:04
TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani reveals she's not looking for somebody, Raj Anadkat says, "yum"

Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat, two talented actors, have become household names and garnered significant attention in the world of Indian television. Palak Sindhwani rose to fame for her portrayal of Sonu Bhide in the popular sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC), while Raj Anadkat joined the same show to play the character of Tipendra Jethalal Gada, affectionately known as Tapu. However, as of now the latter is no longer a part of the show.

Palak Sindhwani shares stylish photoshoot

In the picture we can see her wearing a white satin long gown. The actress rounded it off with sleek mid-parted hairbun. The actress completed the look with her dewy soft eyes and pink lips.

Sharing the picture, the actress talked about her ‘relationships’ presumably, as she said, “How much you wanna risk? I am not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts”

Check out-

TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani reveals she's not looking for somebody, Raj Anadkat says, "yum" 806258

Raj Anadkat enjoys yum delicious meal

Raj Anadkat has been an all-time foodie. Owing to that, the actor has now shared candid picture on his Instagram stories, where we can see him enjoying delicious course of meal like always. The actor can be seen enjoying good yum seasonal fruits and more.

Check out-

TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani reveals she's not looking for somebody, Raj Anadkat says, "yum" 806257

About TMKOC

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC), a popular Indian sitcom, has enthralled audiences with its enduring charm and relatable characters. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi, the show has become a household name, known for its light-hearted humor and insightful social commentary.

Set in the bustling Gokuldham Society in Mumbai, TMKOC revolves around the lives of its diverse residents, showcasing the everyday trials and triumphs of middle-class families. The series masterfully weaves together comedy, drama, and moral lessons, striking a chord with viewers of all ages.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar is all about happy vibes, Palak Sindhwani drops new photodump
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar is all about happy vibes, Palak Sindhwani drops new photodump
Siddharth Nigam displays swagger avatar, Palak Sindhwani, Avneet and Ashnoor Kaur love it
Siddharth Nigam displays swagger avatar, Palak Sindhwani, Avneet and Ashnoor Kaur love it
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar shares quote on self-love, Palak Sindhwani says, "quite literally"
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar shares quote on self-love, Palak Sindhwani says, "quite literally"
In Pics: Palak Sindhwani initiates social work, Sunayana Fozdar makes Saturday night plans
In Pics: Palak Sindhwani initiates social work, Sunayana Fozdar makes Saturday night plans
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is tired of barter collaborations, Palak Sindhwani slays in red lipstick and black dress
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is tired of barter collaborations, Palak Sindhwani slays in red lipstick and black dress
TMKOC divas Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani spice up selfie game, check ASAP
TMKOC divas Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani spice up selfie game, check ASAP
Latest Stories
Anushka Sen aces mermaid pose, looks irresistible in lavender bodycon dress
Anushka Sen aces mermaid pose, looks irresistible in lavender bodycon dress
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Siddharth Nigam is in awe of special fan-edited video, check out cute childhood memories
Siddharth Nigam is in awe of special fan-edited video, check out cute childhood memories
Surbhi Chandna and her 'summer trend' hacks
Surbhi Chandna and her 'summer trend' hacks
Surbhi Jyoti shares personal WhatsApp chat with her mother, fans love it
Surbhi Jyoti shares personal WhatsApp chat with her mother, fans love it
TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta reviews Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, check out
TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta reviews Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, check out
Read Latest News