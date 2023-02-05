Munmun Dutta and Palak Sindhwani are two of the leading stars from television. Both of them are currently in the show TMKOC as two of the leading. They are also active Instagram users and are known for their continuous fashion elements that they bring up in. Scroll down beneath to see what they have in their boxes today-

Munmun Dutta

Known for her role as Babita Ji in the show TMKOC shared a video on her Instagram on Saturday. Keeping up with her weekend fun as it looks like, we can see her looking absolutely dazzling in a lacy imprinted white dress. She completed the look with sleek straight hairbun, filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. What we loved the most is how she dropped in the perfect expressions on camera in the video.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoNYntkv7-q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sharing the video, she wrote, “You want a picture let me pose for you now !” she added on hashtags like: #munmundutta #reels #reelsvideo #pictureperfect #pictureready #reelitfeelit

Palak Sindhwani

Palak Sindhwani portrays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show. She has garnered a huge fanbase all across the country with her amazing honed acting skills in the popular daily soap. What’s more, the actress also keeps her fans intrigued with her pictures on her Instagram. Time and again she has catered fashion goals, and this time it’s no otherwise.





Palak took to her gram to share a set of pictures. She can be seen all decked up in hot pink pantsuit. The actress teamed the look with sleek straight hair and minimal makeover. The actress sharing the pictures, wrote, “Look me in the eyes, Tell me what you see?! 💕Shot by – @harshit_sid Wearing – @urbanic_in #postoftheday #ootd #casual #instamood #love #goodvibes #fyp #instafashion #palaksindhwani #blessed”