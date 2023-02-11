Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains on top for its hilarity and comic screenplay. The show is running for over 15 years now and has managed to earn huge fanbase all across the nation. With that, our utmost adoration for the popular actors from show and their iconic roles has never gone less. Owing to that, today we have shared two of the leading actor’s Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani’s latest posts from their social media handles, scroll beneath to check on what the two stars are upto.

Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani got popular for their roles Tapu Gada and Sonu Bhide in the show. Tapu Sena from the show still remains one of the most adorable attraction. However, for the unversed, Raj has left the show last year, ought to venture out in different pathways in career.

Coming to Raj’s Instagram post, the actor shared a cute picture with a teddy bear. He looked stunning in his blue hoodie jacket. He teamed the jacket with denim jeans. The actor completed the look with messy hair and hugged a cute teddy bear in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, the actor wished his fans on ‘Teddy Day’.

Palak Sindhwani on the other hand shared beautiful pictures as she visited art of living aashram recently. The actress looked stunning in her beautiful salwar suit. She wore a gorgeous Chikankari white kurta teamed it with colourful dupatta, long wavy hair and minimal makeup. She rounded it off with a pair of round earrings. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “All About my Visit at @artofliving Ashram! ❤️One fine day, While I was a bit lost, busy working on the set, I got a call from a friend asking about whether I would like to visit the ashram and meet Gurudev, I said I would love to but I’m not sure about my schedule.🫢 She replied back saying – leave that all to Gurudev, He’ll handle everything, exactly after 5 days, I was in the Ashram, I don’t know how, when… but It just happened because it was bound to happen and I can’t express in words How I felt after meeting Him, It was so divine and magical, Truly a moment which I’m going to cherish all my life. Thank you Gurudev for choosing me when I needed a guiding light, A friend, A mentor, My heart is full, Thank you!”

