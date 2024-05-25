TMKOC’S Sonu Aka Jheel Mehta Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Aditya Dube

Do you remember Jheel Mehta? She was the actress who played the role of younger Sonu Bhide in the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The child actress has now grown up and gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Aditya Dube. Yes, you hear that right. Our dear Sonu has now embarked on a new journey in her life. The actress left the comedy show in general and has become a makeup artist.

Jheel’s boyfriend, Aditya, proposed to the actress, and she couldn’t resist saying ‘Yes’. On 5th April 2024, the actress shared an adorable video showcasing her relationship journey. Jheel and Aditya were school friends who later dated each other and are now engaged. The couple got engaged in January this year and has been treating fans with their amazing chemistry since then.

Jheel Mehta runs her own makeup business with her mother, who is a hair stylist. The actress is in touch with the show stars. She enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram, with more than 4 lakh followers. On the other hand, her fiance, Aditya, is a content creator, gamer, and streamer. He has around five thousand followers on his Instagram. However, the couple has not revealed the wedding.