Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta gets engaged, watch dreamy proposal video

Jheel Mehta, widely recognized for her role as Sonu Bhide in the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is now engaged. The actress recently shared the delightful news on social media, providing fans with a glimpse into her dreamy proposal. Jheel’s boyfriend, Aditya, orchestrated a heartfelt proposal that left the actress visibly moved and overwhelmed with joy. The actress took to Instagram to share a video capturing the beautiful moment. The caption, “Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya,” echoes the lyrics of a popular song, expressing the sheer romance of the occasion.

The engagement video showcased the efforts Aditya put into making the proposal special. Jheel’s friends played a pivotal role in transporting her to the rooftop, where Aditya awaited her with the million-dollar question. As the proposal unfolded, Jheel couldn’t contain her emotions, shedding tears of happiness. Adding a touch of humor to the heartfelt moment, Jheel shared how Aditya went the extra mile by channeling his inner Shah Rukh Khan. His dance and pose, reminiscent of the Bollywood superstar, brought laughter and joy to the occasion, creating a memory that will last a lifetime.

Fans and well-wishers flooded Jheel’s social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the actress’s joyous moment. Beyond the glitz and glamour of showbiz, Jheel has taken a different path. Alongside her mother, she has delved into the beauty business, leaving the entertainment industry behind. Jheel, now a makeup artist, and her mother, a hairstylist, run a business together. The duo has successfully transitioned into the world of beauty, showcasing their skills not only through their business but also on social media, where they have a dedicated makeup page.