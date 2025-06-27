Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Bhide under Chakori’s spell; washes clothes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has featured engaging drama with the Purush Mandal enjoying a party on the terrace of the bungalow, stealthily planned away from the ladies’ knowledge with the help of Thapa. However, soon after the party, Bhide found himself standing alone on the terrace, which again made him tense. Soon, Chakori came into view before him, and he became tense. As soon as he saw into Chakori’s eyes, he was hypnotized.

The upcoming drama will see Bhide not be seen anywhere after this moment. Even while Popatlal, Taarak and Roshan stroll around after getting drunk, they will not be able to locate Bhide. All of a sudden, they will hear some noises coming from the poolside. They will get to the pool and will be shocked at the sight seen. Bhide who will totally be under the spell of Chakori will be seen washing clothes, squatting near the swimming pool. Chakori will be right in front of him, watching him as he will be diligently washing clothes.

What is wrong with Bhide? Will he get out of Chakori’s spell?

