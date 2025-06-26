Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tops TRP Charts – Is The Bhootni Track The Secret Ingredient?

The iconic comedy sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has once again proven why it is the most loved show on television and why it continues to rule hearts. The show has been showcasing positive signs for the past few weeks, with the TRP increasing every week. However, this week, the show has surprised everyone by replacing Anupamaa from the top spot and standing at No. 1. This achievement has also sparked curiosity, wondering what helped the show hit the jackpot.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah this week secured a TVR of 2.2 on the TRP ratings, leaving all the other shows behind in the league. And all the credit goes to the new track, introducing Bhootni, which has left viewers nostalgic, remembering the old time when Bhootni arrived in Gokuldham Society. The Bhooti track has revived the show’s laughter dose, treating the audience with hilarious and spooky content.

The promo released a week ago, showing the members of Gokuldham Society going on vacation where Bhide sees Bhootni, has gone viral on the internet. Fans and viewers are enjoying this new track, and the reason behind its success is the drama, horror, and suspense that have left the audience intrigued.

In the latest promo, Bhide gets scared as he bumps into the Bhooti while riding his scooter. Not only does he spot her on the balcony and the terrace, but he also sees her while playing with everyone near the window, leaving him scared. And there comes a twist that has built the anticipation – Popatlal meets a beautiful girl, and he falls in love with her. On the other hand, Bhide also becomes a victim as the Bhootni catches him alone and makes him wash his kurta, leaving him scared.

Social media and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are buzzing the internet with memes, fan edits, and praises for the show’s new achievement and for bringing back the iconic comedy from the golden era. Undoubtedly, fans are relating to the new track, which has landed the show at the top.