Jasmin Bhasin X Tony Kakkar’s music video is all on set to get release. The Bigg Boss beauty has now shared the first look poster on her social media handle, and it looks too cool at its first glance. The poster featured both the stars in their rocking swag looks.

Tony Kakkar looked stunning in his abstract printed co-Ord set, that he topped on white t-shirt. While on the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin looked stunning in embellished lehenga choli. Jasmin teamed it up with stunning accessories, giving the perfect vibe that of a bride in the poster. The poster says ‘Shadi Karogi’. The duo looks dope together in the poster.

Jasmin Bhasin sharing the first poster on her social media, wrote, “This Year’s Shadi Anthem is here.. DRJ Records & Raj Jaiswal Presents Tony Kakkar’s Shadi Karogi? Releasing this February 27th only on @drjrecords Official YouTube Channel.” She further tagged, “@tonykakkar @jasminbhasin2806 @anniecurli @b2getherpros @raj.jaiswals @drjrecords” and put in hashtags like, “#ShadiKarogi #NewSong #TonyKakkar #JasminBhasin #drjrecords”

Further details about the song:

Song: Shadi Karogi?

Featuring: Tony Kakkar & Jasmin Bhasin

Singer- Tony Kakkar & Annie Khalid

Lyrics & Music : Tony Kakkar

Director: B2gether Pros

Producer: Raj Jaiswal

Music Label: DRJ Records

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “Jas you got a song named by the most famous question too 😂😂😂.. bolo karogi” as most are eager to know when Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are going to get married.

Another wrote, “Ok jass jasie ap khae bolo konse Mandir mein Anna hai…💀🔥🌚🏃