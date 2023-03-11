A picture of Rubina Dilaik and her sister Naina has gone viral on the internet as of late. The stars looked heavenly in the pictures, as the sisters decked up in beautiful ethnic traditional ensembles. The pictures are from Naina’s wedding diaries, where Rubina can be seen adoring and embracing her sister with warmth and love.

Earlier sharing glimpses from the wedding venue on her Instagram handle, Rubina wrote, “Shubh Vivaah ❤️And our Little BabyGirl is married @jyotikadilaik @rohinidilaik ! Couldn’t have been more Happy to have you @rajatsharma_rj as our Family ❤️🧿 now and forever…! And @ashukla09 @sarthak.tyagi17 stepped in as brothers for the Bride 😍”

Here take a look-





The pictures are taken by Raabta Studios.

In the pictures, shared by Raabta Studios, we can see Jyoti looking absolutely regal in her golden embroidered red blouse that she clubbed with navy blue high-octane velvet dupatta. Her accessories looked on point, catering bridal fashion goals. Rubina on the other hand looked magical as she can be seen putting the red veil on her sister. She looked grand in her sheer embellished red lehenga choli teamed with ponytail and minimal accessories.

Sharing the pictures, the page wrote, “From mischievous childhood antics to wedding day blessings, the journey of two sisters is a beautiful one. 🤍”

A user wrote, “Ruby and Naina look so freaking beautiful. Pretty sisters 😭❤️”

Another wrote, “Rubina and naina “

A third one added, “Rubina …lehenge mein post karo pics please…maybe evening or tomorrow 💕”

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress before that was in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was also recently seen in the movie Ardh that earned her immense praise.