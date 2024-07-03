[Video] Samridhii Shukla And Rohit Purohit Summarize Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ In 2 Seconds

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. The show began with Hina Khan and Rohan Mehra in the lead. Currently, the show features Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the fourth-generation leads. Throughout the years, the show has managed to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline, rich culture, and fresh faces. Since the first season, the show has impressed fans, and if you wish to know the story in short, Rohiy Purohit has got you covered.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit re-shared the story shared by co-star Manthan Setia. In the video, Samridhii and Rohit candidly beat their on-screen Fufasa, Sanjay (Siddharth Vasudev). The visuals make it seem the trio is sitting in a hospital where they indulge in fun banter and treat their fans with some fun behind-the-scenes while Samridhii is getting her hair done.

On the other hand, Manthan Setia, capturing the moment, captioned the post, “YRKKH explained in 2 Seconds.” One can guess the show’s summary is all about ups and downs and major fights. However, the audience loves the gripping storyline and new characters. This 2-second video is not enough to explain the show’s story but hints at the plot. In contrast, in the photo, Samridhii Shukla poses with Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shahi, and Rohit Purohit from the show’s sets.