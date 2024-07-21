[Video] Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Garvita Sadhwani And Other Cast Get Distracted By Mumbai Heavy Rain

As the monsoon in Mumbai is getting high, it has affected people’s work and lives. And it seems Rajan Shahi’s longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has now become the new victim of heavy rain. Currently, the show is witnessing a major drama with Rohit’s return to the Poddar house after one year. The shoot must be hectic and fun at the same time. But the chilling monsoon vibes have distracted the actors on the set. Let’s take a look.

Anita Raj, who plays the key character of Dadisa in the show, shared a fun video on her Instagram story. Garvita re-shared the story featuring her with Anita and Sandeep Rajora, who portray the character Madhav Poddar. The video shows Garvita and Anita enjoying the monsoon vibes as they look out at the heavy rainfall. Soon, Sandeep joins them, adding more fun. The trio goofed about the rain using the phrase, “It’s raining cats and dogs.” This phrase means it’s raining very heavily or very unusual. Sandeep said, “It’s raining like a wow,” rephrasing the viral dialogue, “Just looking like a wow.”

View Instagram Post 1: [Video] Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Garvita Sadhwani And Other Cast Get Distracted By Mumbai Heavy Rain

Garvita, in a purple suit, looked gorgeous, embracing the monsoon vibes. Anita looked stunning in a classy saree, and Sandeep looked simple in a plain shirt. The background of the video also shows other actors, including Romiit Raaj and Rohit Purohit. With such a beautiful monsoon mood, who won’t get distracted? It’s obvious for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actors, as they witnessed in open greenery.