Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen, the bffs of the Indian tv town have now prompted some amusing dance reels on their Instagram. Needless to day, both of them are too stunning to keep our eyes off. While Jannat Zubair stunned us with her swagger moves to the new song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Anushka Sen amused us with her beautiful moves to the song Saiyaan Dil Mein.

Jannat Zubair can be seen all cute in a denim dungaree. The actress moved to the popular song from the movie Pathaan, Jhoome Jo Pathaan in her own style. The actress earlier shared pictures from theatre when she headed to watch the SRK-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer movie.

Anushka Sen on the other hand looked absolutely divine in her embellished Anarkali suit. She completed the look with her long beautiful hair and minimal makeup, while she twirls to the song Saiyaan Dil Mein.

Professional Front

Jannat Zubair sparked to fame with her show Phulwa, where she starred as a child actor. Soon after she managed to garner roles in other tv shows and films too. She also made her Pollywood debut last year. She was last seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she showcased a stunning adventure hunt and stunts.

Anushka Sen on the other hand is making her fans proud going global. The actor takes immense interest in K-pop and recently bagged herself two back-to-back k-dramas in hand. Sen sparked to fame with her lead role in the show Baal Veer. She was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi.