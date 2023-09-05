Television | Celebrities

Jasmin Bhasin is a well-known face on Television. Today, the beauty is on a mission to make herself fit and flexible. Check out the video below in the article

The ever-charming Jasmin Bhasin is currently on a mission to make herself better every day. Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a video featuring the real-life hustle. The actress loves to keep herself healthy, strong, and flexible, and we have often witnessed her burning calories in the gym. And this time, she is breaking barriers.

Jasmin Bhasin On Flexible Mission

The video shows Jasmin, with the help of her trainer in a well-known gym named Flyzone Fitness, trying new exercises. From stretching her legs to a high extent to practicing backflips, she is doing everything to get better with her flexibility. She jumps andbackflipss to reach the other end. All her activities were impossible, but her cheerful approach and dedication made it possible.

Jasmin Bhasin will never stop being the better version of herself, whether it comes to fashion, acting, personal life, or flexibility. And today is the start to keep growing forever.

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin has appeared in many TV shows like Tashan-e-ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and others. She made her debut in Punjabi films alongside Gippy Grewal in 2022. In her personal life, she is dating her co-star Aly Goni.

