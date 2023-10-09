Television | Celebrities

Watch: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Soundous Moufakir Takes 'Marathi Speaking' Lessons From Shiv Thakre

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Soundous Moufakir struggles to speak Marathi takes lessons from co-contestant Shiv Thakre. Check out the video below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Oct,2023 16:00:07
  • Highlights
  • Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Soundous Moufakir shares a BTS video from the set.
  • Soundous Moufakir struggles to speak Marathi.
  • Soundous takes lessons from co-contestant Shiv Thakre.

Khatron Ke Khiladi’s 13 season will soon get its winner as the semi-finals have already arrived. However, amidst the seriousness of the finale, these two contestants of this season serve laughter sessions with their BTS fun. The KKK 13 contestant, Soundous Moufakir, in the BTS clip, is seen taking Marathi speaking lessons from co-contestant Shiv Thakre. Let’s take a look below.

Soundous Moufakir Learns Marathi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soundous Moufakir shared a behind-the-scenes video from the vanity van. In the video, she struggles to speak the ‘Marathi’ language. However, Shiv Thakre, being a Maharashtrian, teaches Soundous how to pronounce the words properly. Shiva taught her the beautiful lyrics of the iconic Marathi song ‘Dagala Lagali Kala’ by the singers Mahendra Kapoor and Usha Mangeshkar.

Shiv Thakre taught her to speak the difficult words step by step, and in the end, she could save it properly. And so Shiv also praised her.

Sharing this video, Soundous captioned the post, “Mera ek naya Hindi & Marathi shikshak ban gaya.” Reacting to these BTS speaking lessons, Shiv Thakre, in the comments, said, “Sikh gae tu Cchori.” While another contestant, Rashmeet Kaur, dropped two laughing emojis.

While fans couldn’t resist commenting, a user said, “Cutest thing I’ve seen in while.” The other said, “Sabko Marathi Sikhayega Apna Shiv Bhai.”

Watch: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Soundous Moufakir Takes 'Marathi Speaking' Lessons From Shiv Thakre 859803

Watch: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Soundous Moufakir Takes 'Marathi Speaking' Lessons From Shiv Thakre 859804

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

