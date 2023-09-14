Television | Releases

COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,’ hosted by action maestro Rohit Shetty, continues to entertain viewers with awe-inspiring displays of courage week after week. With a volley of unexpected twists and nerve-wracking tasks, the upcoming weekend is set to provide an epic showdown between fear and the contestants. Adding to the excitement, the sensational star and celebrated finalist of the show’s previous season, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu will be seen joining the daredevils as a challenger.

Faisal, who gained fame from his participation in the show’s previous season, is thrilled about his comeback to its 13th edition. The challenger remarks that his return to the show brought back the memories of his journey as a daredevil in its 12th season. He will be seen setting a benchmark by completing jaw-dropping stunts against the clock. This race against time will be even more challenging for the contestants as they’re tasked to beat Faisal’s incredible performances. Along with the adrenaline rush, Faisal is set to bring a huge dose of entertainment into the mix.

Talking about his return to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, Faisal Shaikh says, “The upcoming week on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promises an exhilarating challengers’ week. I am going to bring an exciting twist to the game by challenging all the contestants to rise above the benchmark I set.” He further adds, “My journey in its 12th season of the show changed my life. Returning to the show filled me with nostalgia; all the wonderful memories came rushing back, and I was thrilled to have a chance to relive that experience as a challenger. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the action legend himself, Rohit Shetty, for his mentorship, and to COLORS for offering me this incredible opportunity. I hope the audience will embrace my comeback and shower their love on me as they always have.”

