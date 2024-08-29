Digital | News

Jannat Zubair recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, and her closest friends, including Shivangi Joshi, Mr. Faisu, and Reem Shaikh, penned a sweet note for the actress.

Jannat Zubair needs no introduction. She is a young Indian actress and social media influencer known for her work on television and film. The actress began her journey as a child artist and became famous with shows like “Phulwa.” She enjoys millions of followers on social media and is recognized for her fashion-forward style, bringing trendy outfits and beauty tips, making her most loved in the town. Today, the talented diva turns 23 years old, born on 29 August 2001. Among several birthday wishes pouring in from family, friends, and fans, Jannat’s close friends Shivangi Joshi, Mr. Faisu, and Reem Shaikh. Let’s take a look below.

Sweet Birthday Wishes For Jannat Zubair From Close Friends

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared the stories posted by her close friends and expressed her love for them.

Shivangi Joshi, who met Jannat on Khatron Ke Khiladi, share a great bond. She shared Jannat’s adorable photo from the birthday celebration, in which she is seen holding her birthday cake. She looked pretty in a white waistcoat teamed with baby-pink bottoms. Wishing the diva a happy birthday, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday, baby.”

Reem Shaikh posted a photo of Jannat in which the close friends adored each other with a side hug and flashed their smiles for the camera. Reem wrote, “I love you so much,” for Jannat.

Mr. Faisu couldn’t resist wishing Jannat a happy 23rd birthday. He posted an adorable photo of herself from the birthday celebration, in which the actress is seen holding a flower bouquet. He also wrote, “Happy Birthday,” with a cake and happy expression emoji. At the same time, Jannat’s brother, Ayaan Zubair, looked enthusiastic about his sister’s 23rd birthday.